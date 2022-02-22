Politics: My Generation Should Step Down, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo called on Nigerians of the older age to make way for the new generation in order to establish a successful country on Monday.

Rather than competing, he believes that the older age should work with the younger generation to equip them with the necessary knowledge and expertise to transform the country.

In his capacity as Chairman, Obasanjo made these remarks while presenting digitally at the Murtala Muhammed Foundation’s 2022 annual lecture, titled “Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing Insurgency, Banditry, and Kidnapping Across Nigeria.”

Obasanjo, in a veiled reference to the old generation of politicians jostling for the Presidency in 2023, was responding to the lecture by Fayemi that he was in primary school when the late Murtala Mohammed directed the affairs of the country.

The former President said, “We need to have an intergenerational collaboration. Fayemi said he was in primary school when Murtala and Obasanjo were there. So, if people of the Murtala/Obasanjo era are competing with you as governor, then, something is wrong.

“The Murtala/Obasanjo group should be stepping aside. Whatever experience and knowledge we have, we should be able to give it to you and you should be able to give it to those coming after you, so that whatever you have, you are passing it down to those who are coming behind and not to start competing with you, but to make you have access to what will make Nigeria better.”