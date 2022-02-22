2023 Elections Will Come And Go, Nigeria Will Remain – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan allayed fears of Nigeria’s fragmentation ahead of the 2023 general elections on Monday, saying the country would still exist.

He made the remarks during the Council of the WISE strategic retreat and planning workshop conducted in Lagos by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“When elections are coming, there is always this fear that the country will implode. But you see that the country has remained stable,” he said.

Also Read: 2023: PDP, APC Have Nothing New to Offer Nigerians – Kwankwaso

“When I was in office, (during) the 2015 elections, some people were sending words out of the country, but nothing happened at the end of the day. So 2023 will come and go and this country will remain.”

The former Nigerian President also expressed confidence in ECOWAS ability to solve the numerous challenges confronting the sub-region.