Presidency: Tinubu Will Use ‘Magic’ To Fix Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

If elected in 2023, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu claims Bola Tinubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, will use a “magic wand” to solve Nigeria’s problems.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu is aware of the country’s problems and, as a result, has a solution.

The governor said yesterday in Lagos that Nigerians should allow APC National Leader a chance to run for president next year.

He encouraged Lagos State lawmakers to try to ensure Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s next president.

He said, “Tinubu knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.

“So, because of our Apex leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is time for us to take Lagos to Nigeria’s agenda.

“That is why I am calling on all of us to ensure that we do everything we can do politically and otherwise, to ensure that we can help to activate and actualise the next president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.’