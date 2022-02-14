2023: Lawan Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has endorsed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for second term in office.

Lawan spoke at the 5th edition of the Senator Olamilekan Solomon Lagos West Senatorial District event held at the Police College Ikeja on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu took over from Akinwunmi Ambode in 2019.

He said, “I’m under this tremendous and massive temptation to say that one good term that you (Sanwo-Olu) are doing deserves another term. As an APC stakeholder, I hope I will be forgiven for this statement because that is what I believe in.”