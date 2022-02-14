Nengi Remembers Late Mom After 6 Years

Nengi Rebbeca Hampson, a former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, has turned to social media to express her grief as she remembers her late mother.

Today marks six years since Nengi’s mother was laid to rest, according to a post she made on her Instagram story.

READ MORE:Man thanks Nengi & her fans for financially supporting him to write the WAEC exam

Nengi expressed her affection for her mother while also emphasizing that the pains of losing a loved one never go away.

In her words: Flora…today makes it 6 years I laid her to rest. I guess the pain never truly goes away. Love you forever mummy.

See post below: