2023: I’m Running Based On Vision, Not Identity Politics – Moghalu

Former Central Bank of Nigeria’s Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu has disclosed that he would be contesting 2023 presidential election to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, based on vision.

Moghalu, who was the 2019 presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, stated this in a post on his Twitter page on Friday.

He pointed out that he was capable like any other candidate.

He said contrary to the clamour in the country for the presidential candidate to come from a particular region, he would be contesting based on vision rather than “ethnic identity politics”.

He tweeted, “I’m running for President of Nigeria. I’m not waiting for anyone to (fake) “call on me”, or until the presidency is zoned to anywhere. I’m running on a vision, not on ethnic identity politics. I’m as good as anyone in Nigeria, north or south, to be President.”