2023: As President, I Won’t Tolerate Insecurity, Says Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he will not tolerate insecurity if elected president in 2023.

Atiku declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The former vice-president stated that under his leadership, he would focus on five key areas –unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed in its responsibility to protect the lives of its citizens.

Also Read: Atiku Says As He Officially Declares For 2023 Presidency

He said if elected, he would use modern technology and intelligence to fight insecurity, and also improve the welfare of the security forces.

“The APC administration has failed in its fundamental responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians. The most significant human right is the right to life, which has not been protected under the APC administration,” he said.

“Our military forces are fighting on the front lines without equipment and morale. That is not fair. If we get into power, we will increase the welfare of all security forces. We will use modern technology and intelligence to combat insecurity. We will also increase the number of personnel for our security agencies.

“Why security? Because national security is the first sign of a functional government, and where it does not exist, we must not blame those who threaten it. We can only blame a government that allows it to be threatened. And if I am elected as your President, insecurity is one thing I will not tolerate.”