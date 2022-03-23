Jonathan: Sustainability Of Democracy In West Africa Key To Solving Challenges In Region

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that the sustainability of democracy in West Africa is key to resolving the challenges in the sub-region.

Jonathan said this on Wednesday at a strategy meeting by the West Africa Elders Forum of which he is the chairperson.

Speaking at the meeting, the former president said democracy is a communal asset and it, therefore, requires collective action and consensus-building by all stakeholders to safeguard it.

Also Read: Jonathan Challenges ECOWAS On Use Of ICT For Credible Elections

“As a region, the fate of our democracy is been put to question by unconstitutional change of government as recently witnessed in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso,” he said.

“These sad developments which have occasioned a gradual erosion of our civic space and value system is what has necessitated this meeting today.

“Our gathering today, therefore, seeks to articulate possible solutions and strategies that will help consolidate our democracy. This is with a view to actively engaging with governments and key stakeholders to stem the tide of democratic backsliding and the breakdown of law and order in our nations.”