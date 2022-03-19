2023: I Will Go Back To The Farm If Buhari Supports Tinubu, Says Ojudu

Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, has stated that he will go back to the farm than support Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Ojudu said this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the media entrepreneur, on Saturday.

He said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is a better candidate when compared with the former Lagos governor, adding that he will not work with someone he does not believe in.

When asked if he will fall in line if President Buhari supports Tinubu, Ojudu said: “Never. Take that from me, write it down today, I will go back to the farm. If I don’t believe in you I will not work for/with you.

“We are still waiting for Osinbajo to come and tell us if he is running. I personally will want him to do so, but he has not come out, so we will wait, and there is still time.

“If I support Osinbajo, he deserves to be supported… I see the way he works, day and night, committed, not asking for things for himself, committed to the people, committed to Nigeria and well educated.

“He can stand his anywhere in the world, comfortable with the young and the old, conformable with new technology and always coming out with solutions to problems. I mean, it doesn’t cost me anything to align with such a person.

“What am I looking for in life? I’m looking for a better society, a society where everybody can realise themselves. I’m looking for a society where some people will not pile all of a country’s resources into their accounts.

“So if I see somebody who has all of those attributes, I have the right to support that kind of person, so if Osinbajo declares tomorrow that he is running, I will have no apology I will support him, and I will work for him.”