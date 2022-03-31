ASUP Issues One-Month Strike Ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a one month ultimatum to government for resumption of strike action.

The union had suspended its industrial action which ran for 61 days in June 2021 after reaching an agreement with the government.

The union stated this while addressing journalists in Yola at the end of its 102nd National Executive Council meeting.

ASUP’s national president, Anderson Uzeibe, said the decision became necessary after the government failed to implement important aspects of the memorandum of action signed with the union nine months ago.

Uzeibe stated that the government was yet to release the sum of N15 billion as the first tranche of the N800 billion revitalisation fund nine months after the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uzeibe warned that so long as the government and other proprietors in the polytechnic system continue to violate laws and signed agreements, the union would not hesitate to down tool, saying industrial action had become the most potent way for workers to pressurise government.

“Following exhaustive deliberation, the union’s National Executive Council has resolved to give the government a further one month as an ultimatum to address the outstanding issues as listed or face a review of the suspended industrial action by our union,” he stated.