Best Man Marries His Best Friend’s Wife After Declaring His Love For Her During Speech At Their Wedding (Photos)

Abuja-Kaduna train: How bandits attack interstate train wey carry more dan 900 passengers On Monday, 28 March, tori commot say some suspected bandits attack one of di trains...

Nigeria vs Ghana: Match time, Fifa away goal rule – All you need to know about Super Eagles match wit Black Stars BBC Tension full ground across two big West African football giants – Nigeria and Ghana...

Will Smith: Best Actor winner tell Chris Rock sorry say e slap am for di Oscars afta joke about Jada Pinkett hair Contains some violent scenes. – Best actor winner Will Smith took offence at a joke...

Will Smith: See di moment wen di Best actor winner slap Chris Rock afta joke about Jada Pinkett Contains some violent scenes. – Best actor winner Will Smith took offence at a joke...