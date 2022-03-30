Best Man Marries His Best Friend’s Wife After Declaring His Love For Her During Speech At Their Wedding (Photos)

A woman has married her husband’s friend who served as their bestman.
The woman divorced her husband and married his best man after he declared his love for her in his congratulatory speech at her wedding.
Desiree White, 32, from Illinois, and her ex-husband got married in 2010 and their mutual friend, Bryant White, was the best man.
Desiree had been friends with Bryant since high school and they formed a friendship as a trio.
However, during Desiree’s wedding reception, while giving the best man speech, Bryant declared in front of the couple and wedding guests that he “had always loved her”.
Bryant also said during his speech that he knew “she had to be his” from the moment he met her, while his best friend and her new husband sat next to him.
Desiree overlooked Bryant’s declaration and her wedding reception continued.
However, just a year later she broke up with her husband. Bryant kissed her while comforting her and told her of his feelings for her.
Desiree and Bryant then got married in 2012 and have now welcomed four sons.
The mother-of-four said she has never been happier despite the “very big mess” she has had to overcome.
Desiree said: “Bryant and I met each other in class at high school. I had a boyfriend at the time and because of that, I really wasn’t going to talk to other people.
“We were just friends and one day when I brought a photo of my boyfriend. He said ‘oh my god, I know him – he’s in my lunch period’.
“I had been talking about Bryant to my boyfriend saying I loved this kid in my class who was so funny.
“After that, I suggested we hang out. From then on, we all became friends.
“Bryant and my ex-husband became best friends and because they were guys, they did a lot together. They did everything together.”
The three students became best friends and Desiree claims she even set Bryant up on dates as he had been unlucky in love.
She claims she never had any feelings for him while with her first husband.
Desiree recounts that Bryant had too many drinks on her wedding day and was drunk when he proclaimed his love for her.
Desiree said: “I set Bryant up so many times. I’ve been on double dates with him and I always tell people I wouldn’t have ever dated the person he was then.
“He had a lot of growing up to do. I didn’t really look at him in that way.
“I got married. On the day, Bryant was really drunk.
“On the wedding day, I walked into the living room, right when I was done getting ready with my wedding dress on and my hair done. Bryant came into my parent’s house and froze and stared at me.
“I said ‘hey, what’s up?’. He said I looked beautiful. I’d never had a moment of him looking at me like that.
“I thought he was being nice because it was my wedding day.
“We went to the wedding and he was really drunk. I told him he still needed to do his best man’s speech.
“When he went up to do it, he said, ‘I remember the first moment I saw Desiree, I loved her. I fell in love with her. I knew she had to be mine. I thought she was the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen in my life’.
“He said ‘she’s the best person I’ve ever met. I’ve never met anyone like her. Then I found out she already had a boyfriend and I thought I needed to find out a way to get her, but then I met her ex and we became friends’.
“He then just said ‘love you both – congratulations’.
“It ended there. I remember when he first started my ears were ringing. I’m really introvert. I was in front of all these people and I didn’t know what was happening.
“I don’t think I thought anything of it. I was in my own head. Everyone was kind of laughing and then it got quiet.”
Desiree and Bryant found themselves on the dancefloor together later that night and he asked why she had never given him a chance.
Desiree said: “I remember that night me and Bryant had one last dance before the wedding night was over. We danced with the best man and the maid of honour.
“He said ‘why didn’t you ever give me a chance? I would have always taken care of you’. I asked him what he meant and he said ‘nothing. I love you, I love [your ex]’. Then he got quiet.
“I went upstairs and I remember sitting in my dress in the hotel room confused. I wondered if I was misinterpreting what vibe he was giving off and just didn’t talk about it again.
“I’m sure it was because he was really drunk and lonely. I knew up to this point that he had girlfriends that weren’t working out and he was kind of the third wheel.”
Desiree’s marriage didn’t work and she got divorced from her ex-husband in 2011.
Bryant then offered her emotional support, kissed her, and vowed to always be there for her.
Desiree said: “We were married for less than a year. He was living a totally different lifestyle.
“Bryant and I stayed friends throughout it all. When we broke up and divorced, I went through a depression and was really secluded myself. I just didn’t want to make an effort for anything.
“I remember my mum was actually calling Bryant and saying I wasn’t eating or doing anything and that she was really worried.
“He’d ask me to eat with him or hang out and watch a show. He was trying to be there for me.
“When me and my ex were going through the divorce, I wanted to move out of the apartment but I couldn’t afford to leave so we just stayed in separate rooms.
“I had to finish the semester in this apartment with him then Bryant and I just kissed one day when we were hanging out.
“It was out of nowhere. When he kissed me, I didn’t stop it then I kissed him back.
“I was shocked that it was a good kiss. It felt good and natural.
“He looked up, smiled at me and I just said ‘you just kissed me’. He smiled and asked if he could do it again.”
They were married within a year of dating and are now parents to four sons.
Desiree said her 20-year-old self would never have guessed that she would end up with Bryant.