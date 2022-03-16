Design Your Curriculum To Reflect 21st-Century Reality, Osinbajo Tells WAEC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the West African Examinations Council with the need to ensure its curriculum reflects the 21st-century reality.

He stated that this will ensure Africa bridge the gap in areas of world-class young people with strong interpersonal, innovative, entrepreneurial, critical, and creative thinking skills needed for development in the digital age.

Osinbajo made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while formally declaring open the 70th Annual Council Meeting of WAEC, according to a statement on Wednesday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

He stated that the future of Nigerian and regional institutions like the WAEC will depend on how well they embrace technological innovations and their ability to reinvent themselves.

Highlighting key areas, the examination body could prepare better and innovate for the future, Osinbajo noted that critical thinking, creativity, imagination, problem-solving skills, and collaboration, are essential skills that young people need to be competitive and prepared for life and work in a global economy.

He urged the body to design its curriculum further to test for and support these core skills.

He advised that “the Africa that WAEC must prepare our children for should be one that will need world-class young people who have strong interpersonal, innovative, entrepreneurial, critical and creative thinking skills amongst others.”