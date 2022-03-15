Ortom To Buhari: Resign Now, Hand Over Power To Osinbajo

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently resign from his office and hand over power to his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Ortom made the call at a press conference in Makurdi, on Monday.

He said the president failed Nigerians in all areas of his electoral promises, especially with the worsening insecurity in the country.

Also Read: Your Administration Is A Certified Failure – PDP To Buhari

“The Federal Government has completely failed and I want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to accept the fact that he has failed this country and I want to advise him to honourably resign as president of Nigeria.

“Yes, he can resign and hand over to his deputy to handle the affairs of this country. Otherwise, this country will be going down,” he said.