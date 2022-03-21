“Don’t Cheat On Me For The Next 10 Years”, Annie Idibia Begs 2baba (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has demanded for an exceptional obligation from her husband, 2face Idibia.

During a recent highlight on the next episode of the Young Famous and African reality show, Annie said she wanted him to keep to one promise.

This came after the couple renewed their wedding vows after being married for a decade.

In a new video, The Idibias had a round table discussion where Annie demanded just one thing from him.

The Actress pleaded with her husband to stay faithful to her for the next ten years without cheating.

“I want another promise.

Another ten years to be faithful.

No cheating”.