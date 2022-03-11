Embrace Dialogue With ASUU, Vice-Chancellors Tells FG

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities’ General Assembly has urged the Federal Government to be proactive and embrace negotiation in order to settle the continuing crisis between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU).

Nigerian institutions will not be able to sustain the consequences of a prolonged strike, according to the committee.

These were among the resolutions reached by the general assembly at the conclusion of its 80th Meeting, held on March 10th, 2022, and contained in a statement issued following the meeting.

The vice-chancellors communique partly reads, “Members expressed regret that the nation’s public Universities are witnessing another strike action resulting from a trade dispute with the Unions.

“It expressed the need for the Federal Government to be proactive and dialogue with the leadership of the Union to ensure an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“At the heart of the dispute is the public universities’ funding, which members noted is grossly inadequate by the Government at the Federal and State Levels. The Meeting noted that the Public Universities might not absorb the consequences of another prolonged strike by the Union if the outstanding issues are not quickly resolved.”