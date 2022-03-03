Failure To Elect Right Leadership In 2023 Will Spell Doom – Atiku

Fomer vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has warned that Nigeria will be doomed if the people failed to elect the right leaders to bring the country out of its present state in 2023.

He stated this while asdressing members of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Atiku said this is the last chance for the country to get it right.

Also Read: Politics Atmosphere Being Overheatead Ahead Of 2023 Polls: Wabba

Any failure to elect the right leaders now means Nigeria is doomed. That is why this election is not for us or our personal interests, it is about salvaging the country and I want to seek your support to help me do that,” he said.

The PDP presidential hopeful also noted that it is his passion for the progress and development of the country that drives his quest for the presidency, disclosing that he is already working on a policy document that will guide him in the implementation of solutions to the country’s problems.