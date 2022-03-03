Atiku Has Mental And Physical Capacity Needed To Drive PDP To Victory: Elumelu

House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has stated that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has the mental and physical capacity needed to drive the Peoples Democratic Party to win the 2023 presidential election.

The lawmaker stated this when members of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives in Abuja met Atiku.

He pointed out that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has corrupted the country.

He, however, urged the presidential aspirants to put themselves together and work for the unity of the party as a panacea towards winning the election.