Ganduje: Nigeria’s Challenges Linked To Faulty Foundation Laid By Colonialists

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed that the challenges of nation building in Nigeria are the result of the faulty foundation laid by colonialists.

Ganduje said this on Saturday at the launch of the N250 million Dr Abdullahi Ganduje Lecture Theatre and Award at the University of Ibadan.

According to NAN, the Kano governor said the faulty foundation laid by the colonialists was done to actualise selfish interests rather than for Nigeria’s development.

“The challenges of nation building in Nigeria are attributable to the very faulty foundation laid by the European colonial masters,” he said.

“These were purely done to actualise their interests and not for any genuine development of the country.

“From this historical legacy, therefore, regionalism has been a major challenge to nation-building in Nigeria. Under these conditions, it was easy for prejudice and fear to thrive,

“Nation-building is about building a common sense of purpose, sense of shared destiny and collective imagination of belonging. Nation-building is about building the tangible and intangible threads that hold a political entity together and give it a sense of purpose.”