“I’m Heartbroken And She’s Unbothered” – Justin Dean Goes Emotional

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean has shared an emotional post following his failed relationship with wife, Korra Obidi.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the father of two stated that he’s been betrayed once again, yet his wife feels so unbothered about the entire saga.

He further stated that although it’s hard, but he has decided to walk away from his marriage for the sake of his mental health.

In his words,

“I’m heartbroken! Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary.

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing do with postpartum depression.

“I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage. My apology to the all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

“Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives.

“Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy.”