Kaduna Train Attacks: Things Buhari Must Do To End Insecurity – Saraki

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed five solutions that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration needs to end the insecurity ravaging the nation.

Saraki asked the government to establish an inter-agency task force to arrest bandits on these routes.

He said for the sake of all Nigerians, the government needs to provide real solutions and decisive action.

This advice is coming following the attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train on Tuesday.

His tweets read, “In the last 96-hours, terrorists have overrun an airport, bombed two trains with thousands of Nigerians, and killed and injured several innocent citizens. As angry as I am — and we all are — about these attacks, one thing is clear:

“THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. The recent attack we have seen at the Gidan train station is yet another example of why people no longer feel safe in Nigeria.

“As I have reiterated for many years, drastic and decisive steps need to be taken to review our nation’s basic security infrastructure to protect lives and property.

“One, the federal government must immediately establish an inter-agency task force that will formulate strategies to smoke out all bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja rail and vehicle routes.

Saraki also emphasized the need for security agencies to be equipped with modern tools and technology to tackle terrorists and keep Nigerians safe.

“Two, the service chiefs must have a meeting and develop an immediate plan for inter-agency collaboration. The gaps in coordination, intelligence-sharing, and synergy amongst our security agencies must be immediately redressed.”

“Three, we must adopt 21st-century solutions to our present-day problems. We must make better use of technology to track the activities of these terrorists. We must equip our security operatives with the modern tools and equipment that they need to keep us all safe.

“Four, we cannot view these attacks in isolation. Our intelligence network must be proactive. We must be able to analyze and plan effectively to deal with all perceived threats and all enemies of the Nigerian people.

“Five, we must show the strength of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by making sure that our Police, DSS, and Armed Forces immediately find, apprehend and prosecute all those that planned, participated, or facilitated these attacks in any way.”