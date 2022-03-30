‘This Violence Questions Our Capacity To Govern’ — NGF Condemns Kaduna Train Attack

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has described the Abuja-Kaduna train attack as “a horror dream”.

The train was attacked by gunmen on Monday night while it was a few minutes away from the Kaduna station.

About eight people were killed in the attack while many others were injured and several unaccounted for.

Reacting to the incident, the forum, in a statement by Kayode Fayemi, its chairman, stated that the attack was one too many and must be stopped.

The forum lamented that the spate of attacks questions the ability of governors to govern their states.

The forum condoled with families of victims while assuring Nigerians that the country will surmount the problem and that the “ugly phase will pass”.

“First, as leaders, we owe the victims and their relations an apology as these unwarranted acts of violence are becoming too regular and they basically question our collective capacity to govern,” the statement reads.

“God will grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and a place in the deepest recesses of heaven. We wish those that were injured speedy recovery to resume their lives and put their heartless aggressors to shame.

“If the intention of these murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded. I can assure you that this is an ugly phase in our national experience. It will certainly pass.”