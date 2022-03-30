Katsina Commissioner Who Was Shot By Terrorists During Abuja-Kaduna Train Bombing, Loses Two Toes

Nuhu Danja, the Katsina State Commissioner for Health, has been confirmed to be among those who sustained gunshot wounds in the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.
An official in the State Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Almu Gafai disclosed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.
Sources said two of his toes were completely removed as he was shot in the leg.
Following the bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of travellers many of the travelers were killed in the attack and others were abducted.
Security agents have since been deployed to the scene while the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route till further notice.
The Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was also confirmed among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train.
Sources also confirmed to SaharaReporters that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital.
“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot on the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.
“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald’s,” the source said.
There are at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to official sources familiar with the train service.