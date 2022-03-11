Korra Obidi And Husband Fight On Instagram (Video)

In an Instagram live video, Justin Dean confronted his wife, Korra Obidi as their marital crisis deepens.

The doctor, who recently announced that he is divorcing his wife because he is tired of the “narcissism, cheating and lack of accountability”, went on Instagram Live to talk about his marriage crisis.

While livestreaming, he walks into a room where Korra is and confronts her.

“Why am I doing what? Repeat it,” Justin says to Korra.

Korra, who is in bed, lifts her head and says to Justin: “I was literally naked.”

Her husband responds: “But you’re not now.”

“I was naked,” she repeated.

He replied: “But you’re not now. Repeat what you said.

“Why are you doing this?” Korra asks her husband.

Justin continues challenging her to “repeat it” but Korra ignores and lays back down.

At this point, their first daughter begins calling her dad and he stops confronting his wife.

Korra and Justin welcomed their second child a week ago and all seemed well with the couple until two nights ago, March 9, when Justin suddenly announced on instagram that he is divorcing Korra.

Watch the video of the confrontation below;