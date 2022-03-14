Marriage Crash: She isn’t a chronic cheat but every other thing I said is true — Dancer Korra Obidi’s husband

Justin Dean has taken to Instagram to clear the air about his marriage to Korra Obidi and his kids’ paternity.

The doctor, who shares two kids with dancer Korra Obidi, had said he was divorcing his wife because he is tired of the “narcissism, cheating, and lack of accountability”.

He has now said in a new video that the comments he made about his estranged wife being a “chronic cheat” were inaccurate.

He went on to apologise for the comment.

He added that she only cheated once at the start of their relationship and he forgave her and they moved past it.

On his kids’ paternity, Justin Dean rubbished speculations that he is leaving Korra because the kids are not his.

He said the kids are his and he loves them.

He went on to say that every other statement he made about Korra in his post announcing their divorce are correct.

“All other statements that I made in that post are accurate and correct,” Justin said (See screenshot of the post above).

Also, in a comment to LIB, Justin apologised to the Obidi family for the cheating claim he made.

He said he will always be there for his kids.

“I’ll be there for them everyday even if I’m not married to Korra.”

His concluding statement appears to give the impression that he is going ahead with the divorce.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria