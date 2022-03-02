Primary Schoolchildren Arrested In Russia For Waving Signs Of ‘No More War’ (Photo)

A group of schoolchildren have been arrested by the Russian police for holding signs showing ‘no more war’.

The revelation was made by Russian opposition politician, Ilya Yashin.

He took to Twitter to share what appeared to be a picture of three children holding a placard in the back of a police van after they were reportedly arrested at an anti-war protest.

Despite police crackdowns on protesters by Vladimir Putin’s regime, thousands of Russians have still flocked the streets to oppose Vladimir Putin’s brutal war .

Almost 7,000 people have already been detained in as many as 50 cities, according to the human rights project OVD-Info.

Tweeting pictures of the primary school aged children, Yashin said: “Nothing out of the ordinary: just kids in paddy wagons behind an anti-war poster. This is Putin’s Russia, folks. You live here.”