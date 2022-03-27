Russian Commander Deliberately Killed By His Own Troops In Ukraine

A Russian army commander has been killed by a group of demoralised soldiers fed up with the scale of losses during the invasion of Ukraine, Western officials have said.

The commander of the 37th rifle brigade, named by officials as Colonel Medvechek, is understood to have been run over by one of his own soldiers who had grown frustrated by his unit’s heavy losses.

Russia is believed to be sending top leaders to the frontlines in a bid to bolster low morale among troops.

A Western official said: “We believe he was killed by his own troops deliberately.

“Indeed, we believe he was run over by his own troops. And I believe he was the commander of the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade.”

They added he was killed as a “consequence of the scale of losses that had been taken by his brigade.

“And that just gives an insight into some of the morale challenges that Russian forces are having.”

The commander has been named on social media as Colonel Yuri Medvedev, though Western officials have now identified him as Colonel Medvechek.