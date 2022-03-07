Security Operatives Take Over APC National Secretariat

Security operatives have taken over the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

It was reported that the Niger State governor, Sani Bello, would take over the affairs of the party.

But reacting to the reports Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said there is no leadership change in the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).”

“The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media.

“We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible national convention deserving of our great party,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all roads linking the secretariat in Wuse 2, have remained blocked, thus, stopping vehicular movement.

It was observed that party members and staff at the secretariat are not being allowed free entry and exit.

A policeman told our correspondent that “We are here to prevent breakdown of law and order.”