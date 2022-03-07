Fuel Scarcity: Buhari Is Incompetent And Should Resign Immediately – Ohanaeze

Following the worsening scarcity of Prtroleum motor spirit (PMS) in the country, Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum.

Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said Buhari should appoint a more competent person to tackle the challenges and create more opportunities to end the dominant cartel leverages in the oil and gas sector.

Isiguzoro said Buhari’s continued stay as the minister would lead to more hardship for Nigerians.

In a statement, he said: “The burden of leadership on President Buhari is an enormous chore and additional responsibility as Minister of Petroleum will be a loophole for unpatriotic elements to sabotage and inflict untold hardship on Nigerians.

“Nigerians are facing difficulties now and additional hikes in prices of petroleum products will make life miserable for Nigerians but enrich a few unpatriotic elements that control the market forces in the petroleum sector.

“The situation in the country now is very pathetic, with the return of long queues at petrol filling stations and return of Black Market on the streets, are very worrisome and all efforts should be geared towards finding lasting solutions to ensure that these outrageous prices for the petroleum products won’t spake national protests against the federal government, which must be avoided.

“The news of adulterated petroleum products might be a scam and the avenue for the cartel controlling the market forces in the petroleum sector used to create artificial scarcity in other to increase the prices of petroleum products for their selfish agenda and inflict untold hardships on Nigerians to destabilize the country and additional cost to governance.

“Federal Government should search inwardly for a competent person who will replace President Buhari as the Minister of Petroleum as soon as possible.”