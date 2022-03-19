Ukraine: UK PM Johnson Reveals Why Putin Must Fail

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister has stated that Putin must fail in Ukraine so that the freedom of Europe can be continually guaranteed.

This was made known by Boris Johnson in his closing speech at the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool.

Johnson said a victorious Putin would not stop in Ukraine and it would be a green light to autocrats everywhere.

“It will mean the beginning of a new age of intimidation across eastern Europe, from the Baltic to the Black Sea,” he added.

Johnson began his speech by declaring a solidarity for the Ukrainian people, adding: “We stand with the Ukrainian people and our hearts go out to them.

“Tens of thousands of people in this country are opening their homes to the people of Ukraine.

“With every day that Ukraine’s heroic resistance continues it is clear that Putin has made a catastrophic mistake and you have to ask yourself why he did it.

“Why did he decide to invade this totally innocent country?”

The PM said that Putin is carrying out a vicious attack on civilians “that we haven’t seen since the 1940s.”

Johnson stated that Putin was afraid of the freedom and progress of Ukraine and accused him of starting the war because he was frightened by the freedom of the Ukrainian people.

“He didn’t really believe that Ukraine was going to join NATO any time soon, he knew perfectly well there was no plan to put missiles on Ukrainian soil.

“He didn’t really believe the semi-mystical guff he wrote about he origins of the Russian people.