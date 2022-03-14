Ukrainian Soldiers Who Met On Front Line Decide To Wed Before Heading Back To War

A Ukrainian couple who first met during the 2015 war in the country have decided to get married before they take on Russian troops in the outskirts of Kyiv.

The couple, who met for the first time during the war in Donbas seven years ago, were photographed at the ceremony held in a hospital in Brovary earlier today.

The soldiers began their relationship in 2022 when they met by chance during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘There is a hard time ahead of us, so we decided to do it now’, said the bride as military chaplain and medic Yevgeny lead the ceremony for the couple.

Due to security reasons, the names of the couple are not disclosed.

The chaplain also held services for other military and medical personnel as well as for civilians.

This is the second frontline wedding to take place in Ukraine in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Kyiv’s mayor paid a visit to a newlywed couple who got married on the frontlines, donned in military uniform and serenaded by soldiers.

Video shared online showed a loved-up pair, Lesya and Valeriy, who are with the territorial defence, celebrating the nuptials near Kyiv as former champion boxer Vitali Klitschko offered the pair his blessings and gives the bride a good luck kiss.

In a tweet, Klitschko shared a clip of the ceremony, with the pair surrounded by applause, cameras and fellow soldiers, saying that ‘life goes on’.

A video shows the grinning couple holding flowers as fellow soldiers around them shout ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ in the heartfelt moment, captured yesterday.

Lesya could be seen holding a bouquet of flowers as both her and Valeriy clutched champagne flutes.

Both the newlyweds were applauded and the bride looks to have swapped out her helmet for a white veil as she smiled and held Valeriy’s hand.