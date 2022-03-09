We Won’t Tolerate Politics Of Thuggery In Kano – Ganduje

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has warned politicians and the general public in the state to desist from playing politics of thuggery in the state as he emphasises that it won’t be tolerated.

Ganduje made the warning in Kano while inaugurating the local government executive council members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kano North Senatorial District.

He said “The main aim of our party (APC) in Kano is to promote peace and improve the lives of people. Especially women and youth who are the backbone of progress in every society.”

He urged the inaugurated leaders of the party to always remain focused and take the party’s mandates into the nooks and crannies of the state to enlighten the public on what they are doing to ensure the development and progress of Nigeria.

“As duly elected officials of the party, whose election was authenticated by the normal process of the party’s election procedures and reconfirmed by the Appeal Court, you should strive hard and make our party wax stronger.”