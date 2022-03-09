Forget 2023 Presidency, Tinubu Supporters Tell Osinbajo, Others

A group, The Disciples of Jagaban has asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other politicians from the Southwest zone, nursing the presidential ambition, to forget the 2023 presidency for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Various groups have been pressuring the Vice President to openly declare his intention in running for President in 2023, despite the fact that he has yet to do so.

However, the group, a pro-Tinubu organization, stated that all politicians, particularly those from the Southwest, including the Vice President, must set aside their presidential ambitions and support the former Lagos State Governor for the presidency in 2023.

A statement signed by the National Coordinator of DOJ, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, in Kaduna, noted that for the overall interest of Nigeria, presidential hopefuls should accept the superiority of Tinubu’s candidacy and support him to be the next president.

Alawuje said the former Lagos helmsman remained the ideal and most qualified politician in the entire country today, to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.