What Nigeria Can Do To Get Education Right – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed that education is one of the things Nigeria has not gotten right.

He said, “education is one of the things we haven’t gotten right in Nigeria, and if we do, it will be the basis of getting a lot of other things right. If you think education is expensive, try ignorance.”

Obasanjo, who bemoaned the state of Nigeria’s education system, called for all-encompassing changes to save the field.

He said this during a courtesy visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by the leadership of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

He believes the country’s education sector would continue to degrade and diminish unless the entire system is revamped and substantially transformed.

Obasanjo emphasised the need for more attention to be directed towards investment in education, adding that it is a critical factor driving innovation, technological advancement and employment opportunities.