Why We Must Not Toy With Power Rotation, Federal Character – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned that no one should toy with power rotation, federal character, and other principles designed to make Nigeria a strong and united nation.

As a result, he declared, no region or zone in the country should claim to have a monopoly on leadership.

Obasanjo spoke during an international symposium in Abeokuta to mark his 85th birthday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, among others, paid tribute to him on the occasion.

Obasanjo’s warning came amid a raging discussion over presidential zoning in the run-up to next year’s elections.

Federal character, rotation, and “such other measures are meant to help our nation-building process and more sure-footedly move Nigeria forward,” Obasanjo stated yesterday.

He said “riding over these measures rudely, shoddily and roughly cannot augur well for our nation-building process and progress.”

He added: “From personal experience and clinical observation, there is no substitute for steady and uncompromised process of nation-building as we have had in some notable examples in the past that have stood us in good stead.”