Why Buhari Lacks Power To Seek Electoral Act Amendment –Wike

President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly demanding alteration of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 was written in bad faith, according to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governor said that the president lacked the authority to decide whether Section 84(12), which he argues will disenfranchise serving political officeholders, is in violation with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday night, the governor said that the president was usurping the judiciary’s jurisdiction to interpret the law by criticizing Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

This was said in a statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, and made available to journalists.

“Unfortunately, what we have today is where the executive arm has taken the position and the role of the judiciary of interpreting the law.

“The legislature said this is what we have done, it is not the duty of Mr President to interpret that Act.

“The duty of Mr President is to assent to the bill, let those who are affected if at all, go to the court to challenge that particular provision. And not for Mr President to write to National Assembly to say there is a conflict.

‘That is a usurpation of the power of the judiciary. You want to make the judiciary to be idle,” Wike stated.