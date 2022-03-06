Wike Hails NASS Over Passage Of Financial And Administrative Autonomy Bill For LGAs

Olayemi Oladotun
Nyesom Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has hailed the national assembly over the recent passage of the bill granting full financial and administrative autonomy to local governments.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, and made available to newsmen.

Speaking on the development, the Rivers helmsman described the bill passage as a welcome development.

“I believe that the local government should be autonomous, and the only way you solve this problem is that funds allocated and meant for local government should go to them directly,” he added.

 

