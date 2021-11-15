Buhari Promises Financial Autonomy For Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his administration will continue to partner with the Judiciary in ensuring that it is financially independent.

He expressed that to retain greater public confidence by Nigerians, the Judiciary must be independent of all forms of interference and must maintain the highest level of responsiveness, professional standards, and integrity.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), said this on Monday when delivering his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 biennial All Nigeria Judges’ Conference held at the Andrews Otutu Obaseki Auditorium of the National Judicial Institute, Mohammed Bello Centre, Abuja.

Also Read: Stop Paying Lip Service To Judicial Autonomy, Wike Tells FG

Speaking on judicial autonomy, Buhari said, “The Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man, it exercises powers that affect lives and liberties.

“A trusted, well-resourced and well-functioning Judiciary is therefore essential to the entrenchment of rule of law.

“To maintain this revered position, and retain greater public confidence by the citizens, the Judiciary must be independent of all forms of interference and must maintain the highest level of responsiveness, professional standards, and integrity.

“We will continue to partner with you in ensuring that the Judiciary is financially independent; and effectively and sustainably retains a preeminent position in the quality of jurists manning our courts and the jurisprudence that develops from their collective premier reasoning.”