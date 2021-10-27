Stop Paying Lip Service To Judicial Autonomy, Wike Tells FG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the federal government to stop paying lip service to granting financial autonomy to the judiciary.

He stated that the federal government with decrepit high court buildings across the country could not truly claim it fully supported financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He stated that it would be futile to bother state assemblies with such bill since the 1999 constitution as amended already recognised the independence of the judiciary.

Wike spoke at the dinner in honour of delegates to the 61st Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), held at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday night.

“Nobody can force me on how my state will operate. Amendment had been done that the judiciary must be independent and on first-line charge. If I’m not obeying that, there is a sanction for it,” he said.