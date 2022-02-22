APC Governors Have Agreed On Simple, Equitable Zoning Formula – El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State has revealed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have agreed on a straightforward and equitable zoning scheme for all geographical zones.

He stated this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, and in response to accusations that the party was divided.

“There’s no way you can have 22 Governor agreeing on every issue. You can have differences, but to call it division is taking it too far.

“But after our meeting last night and our briefing with PMB today, we are all on the same page. We have agreed on a simple, equitable and fair zoning formula for all geopolitical zones. By God’s grace by March 26 we will hold the APC national convention.

“Let there be no doubt that the Progressive Governors are United in our resolve to ensure that the Peoples Destruction Party doesn’t come back to power,” El-Rufai said.