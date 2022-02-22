Banky W Prays For His Wife, Adesua Etomi As She Celebrates 34th Birthday

Banky W, an iconic Nigerian singer, has revealed the second finest decision of his life.

The singer told his fans that marrying his wife, an ace actress turned singer Adesua Etomi-Wellington, was the second-best best decision he’d ever made.

Banky used his verified Instagram page to post a sweet video of himself and his wife, along with these lovely sentiments, as the great actress becomes a year older.

He wrote: “The 2nd best decision I’ve ever made was to ask @adesuaetomi to be my wife (the best was giving my life to Christ).

Happy birthday to my Crown, my Queen, my everything… my lover, my Baby-Mama, my partner-in-purpose-and-destiny.

You’re my inspiration and support system.. my motivation and source of encouragement”.

Watch video below: