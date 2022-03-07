We’ll Continue To Give Oyo People Free, Qualitative Education – Makinde

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing free and high-quality education as a means of raising the state’s people out of poverty and into wealth.

On Saturday, the governor made the pledge at the First Technical University of Ibadan’s first convocation event, which was held at the University Hall, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibadan.

He claimed that the institution’s graduates had gained the necessary skills in vocational training and entrepreneurship, which will enable them to become self-sufficient and, eventually, job creators.

He was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The governor said that the focus has switched away from white-collar occupations and toward self-employment around the world, with a focus on institutions that teach graduates to be job creators rather than job seekers.