Makinde To Install New Olubadan March 11

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has set March 11 as the date for the installation of Oba Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The date was revealed in a circular published by the Office of the State Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, on February 22.

The circular marked CB 211/10/155 was addressed to Balogun and a copy was sent to the Chairman, Ibadan South-East Local Government Area.

Also Read: Makinde Approves Lekan Balogun Appointment As 42nd Olubadan

The circular titled, “Installation ceremony: Olubadan of Ibadan,” is a reply to an earlier letter from the monarch on his installation.

It read, “I wish to refer to a letter No.IBSELG.243/17 of February 16, 2022 on the above subject and inform you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State has approved Friday, March 11, 2022 as the date of the installation of the new Olubadan of Ibadan. Once again, congratulations, Kabiyesi.”