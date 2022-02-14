Makinde Approves Lekan Balogun Appointment As 42nd Olubadan

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, endorsed Senator Lekan Balogun’s appointment as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Monday.

Governor Makinde wished the newly confirmed Olubadan a peaceful and exciting reign, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

The statement revealed that the approval follows a recommendation to the effect made by the Olubadan-in-Council which was communicated to the governor.

Also Read: New Olubadan To Be Announced Monday – Makinde

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce the appointment of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“The appointment is in line with the Olubadan of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, as well as the unique and time-tested tradition of our people.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Oyo State, I wish the newly confirmed Olubadan a successful reign blessed with peace and unprecedented progress.”