NANS Threatens Nationwide Protest As ASUU Declares Fresh Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday condemned the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement, NANS President Asefon Sunday expressed “great disappointment” with ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke’s declaration of a “comprehensive and total” four-week strike on Monday.

The statement titled, ‘ASUU Warning Strike: A Reckless Irresponsibility’, was signed by the NANS President.

Also Read: Just In: ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

Asefon chastised the Federal Government and the ASUU leadership for failing to reach an amicable resolution to their differences without resorting to strike action.

He also stated that Nigerian students will hold a statewide rally to express their discontent.