Just In: ASUU Declares Nationwide Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has officially declared a nationwide strike.

Professor Emmanuel Victor Osodeke, the national president of the union, broke the news during a press conference on Monday following a two-day deliberation of the union’s national executive council (NEC).

Osodeke added that the nationwide strike is for four weeks and should be “comprehensive and total”.

“The NEC of our union has resolved to embark on a four-week total and comprehensive strike beginning from February 14,” he said.

“That’s the resolution of latest NEC meeting held on February 12 and 13. The patience of our members have been dragged beyond tolerable limit.

“The greatest asset of any nation is human capital. We therefore seek the understanding and support of all stakeholders to make the Nigerian government more responsible to issues of human capital development.”