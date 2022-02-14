BREAKING: ASUU To Announce Decision Today, May Declare Strike

At 9 a.m. on Monday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will announce whether or not to go on strike again (today).

The majority of lecturers, according to sources, have opted to go on strike.

Since Saturday, members of the union’s National Executive Council have been holding lengthy meetings at the University of Lagos.

Also Read: ‘We Don’t Trust Them,’ ASUU Accuses FG Of Lip Service

At 9 a.m., they’ll hold a news conference to discuss the outcomes of the two-day meeting, dubbed “NEC for NEC.”

ASUU had educated and mobilized lecturers and students across the country on the reasons for the union’s likely strike.