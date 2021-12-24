N305bn Too Much For 2023 Elections – NANS Tells Buhari

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South West, Zone D, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari that the N305bn proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections was too much.

The Coordinator of NANS in the Southwest, Emmanuel Olatunji noted that the country may not be able to manage the implications of such expenditure during “the precarious economic climate of the nation”.

This was disclosed in an official statement which noted that “The Nigerian economy is barely hanging by a thread and the requested N305bn may not be feasible at this time.

“Consequently, we admonish both INEC and the Federal Government to adopt astute patriotism to the country by looking for the nearest most appropriate solution to this potential quagmire.”

Also Read: We Need N305bn To Conduct 2023 Elections – INEC

The NANs coordinator suggested that INEC should form a budget assessment committee to examine the “appropriate downward review,” of the budget to a practicable figure. He noted that this will go a long way to ease the conversation between the electoral body and the federal government.

The coordinator stated that “We also implore the Presidency to eliminate all forms of sentiments and subjectivity in all their dealings with INEC, which includes the incorporation of INEC’s allocation into the national budget.

“Both parties will do themselves a world of good and have more time to serve the good people of Nigeria if this is adopted.”