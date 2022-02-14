Bobrisky Mocked For Flaunting N600K Hotel Room In Abuja

Bobrisky Allegedly Mocks James Brown By Flaunting Hotel Room In Abuja

She was criticized after landing in Abuja, where she flaunted her N600,000 per night fancy hotel suite, just hours after bragging about transporting her colleagues on a private plane.

The crossdresser who discreetly chastised female celebrities for not bringing their workers on their luxurious travels flaunts his hotel suite at the Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja, which costs N600,000 per night.

Fans, on the other hand, see Bobrisky’s Valentine’s trip as an act of jealousy toward her contemporary, James Brown, who is presently living his best life in the United Kingdom.

Take a look at the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ86dK2jIxu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link