Bobrisky Reacts To James Brown’s Trip To London

After images of his protégé James Brown in London dropped online, Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, reacted.

James Brown continues to flood his Instagram feed with photographs and videos from his visit to London, and it’s about to become a movie in the coming days.

Many people were taken aback by James Brown’s arrival to London. While some on social media applauded him, others were astounded by his progress.

Meanwhile, an Instagram user reached out to Bobrisky to notify him of James Brown’s visit to London.

Despite his feud with James Brown, Bobrisky expressed his happiness for him and included a love emoji to his response.

See post below: