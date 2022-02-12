Zinoleesky Reveals True Age On Twitter

Zinoleesky, a fast-rising musician, refutes claims that he is 27 years old, following a public controversy about the singer’s true age.

This follows a debate on Twitter about the singer’s age, with admirers validating their claims by citing the singer’s contact with Naira Marley.

“Honestly still surprised that Zinoleesky is 27. I thought he was like 19,” a Twitter user wrote.

The artist responds by revealing his true age as 22 and dispelling rumors that he is neither 19 nor 27 in a video posted to his Instagram story page.

